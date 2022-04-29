Panel: Skip Intro Advisors CEO Moderates Discussion On Building Access To Cannabis At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Co-Founder and CEO David Feldman of Skip Intro Advisors, LLC. brought more than 30 years of experience in Law and Entrepreneurship to the table at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, as he moderated a panel on how businesses are building access to cannabis for those who need it most.

Skip Intro Advisors, LLC is a global management consulting firm involved in the development and evolution of legal cannabis businesses, providing solid advice from the mainstream to the weedstream with deeper insight into the strategic, creative, legal, technologic, financial, marketable and retail-worthy aspects that make businesses tick.

Other speakers on the panel included:

Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane Holdings GNLN

Vahan Ajamian, CPA, CA, CFA, Capital Markets Advisor of High Tide Inc HITI

Greg Stolowitz, VP Corp Dev and IR of WM Technology Inc MAPS

Andrew Douglas, Chief Data & Analytics Officer of Forian Inc. FORA

Watch the full panel discussion below:

