Avicanna's CBD Derma-Cosmetics To Reach European Union Market Via Bio-Gate Partnership

Avicanna Inc. AVCNF AVCN 0NN has expanded its R&D collaboration with Bio-Gate AG with a 5-year exclusive distribution agreement for Pura H&W branded CBD derma-cosmetics.

Avicanna and Bio-Gate are expanding their existing research collaboration with the commercial distribution of Avicanna’s evidence-based derma-cosmetic line Pura H&W into the European market.

The initial focus of the launch is the German-speaking regions of the continent including Germany, Austria and Switzerland where Bio-Gate has an established distribution network of pharmacies and retail channels.

In addition, Bio-Gate has the right to select 3 additional European countries for exclusive distribution within the first 12 months of the agreement.

“We are very pleased to launch the Pura H&W product line from Avicanna, a leader in the cannabidiol market, in the European market. We are convinced that the Pura product line is an ideal extension to our product portfolio for our dermatology division. We are looking forward to a successful cooperation,” stated Marc Lloret-Grau, CEO of Bio-Gate AG.

The derma-cosmetic products are registered at the cosmetic products notification portal which allows them to be commercialized over the counter as cosmetic products in every jurisdiction within the European Union.

Three cosmetic clinical studies were completed on Avicanna’s Pura H&W formulations targeting cosmetic factors associated with aging, acne-prone skin, and eczema-prone skin. The successfully completed studies involved 156 patients that were tested for safety and specific derma-cosmetic endpoints, including hydration and excess oil production. All three studies achieved positive results in the endpoints with no adverse effects.

