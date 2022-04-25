Meet One Of The Top Law Firms Helping Businesses Navigate The Complex Legal Landscape Of The Cannabis Industry

Image provided by Zuber Lawler

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Jon Purow, Counsel at Zuber Lawler was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.

Zuber Lawler is a leading law firm with a team of attorneys specializing in all aspects of cannabis law ranging from patents and deals to FDA and regulatory compliance. As one of the top law firms serving the cannabis industry, Zuber Lawler guides clients through the tricky and ever-evolving legal and compliance issues unique to cannabis.

Watch the full interview here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.