Tilray's Breckenridge Distillery Partners With Denver Artist & Muralist To Release New Collectors Art Series

Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY Breckenridge Distillery has announced the second edition of the Collectors Art Series, a limited release bottle with local Denver Street artist and muralist, Alexandrea Pangburn.

The new Breckenridge XO Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey label will feature Pangburn’s flora and fauna-inspired artwork on the Breckenridge Distillery mural behind Number Thirty-Eight in Denver’s RiNo Arts District.

Pangburn is “honored to have my art on a whiskey label in a very male-dominated industry.”

Featuring inviting aromatics of grape with a hint of clove and cinnamon, the special edition whiskey will be available in limited quantities exclusively at the Breckenridge Distillery and the Main Street Tasting Room in Breckenridge, Colorado for, $125, starting May 6.

“I’ve always had a passion for art, which led me to distill whiskey in the first place,” said Bryan Nolt, founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. ”The Collectors Art Series is special to Breckenridge Distillery because it allows us to highlight local artists making an impact in their community like Alex is doing in Colorado.”

Pangburn’s Story

Growing up in Lexington, Kentucky, Pangburn cultivated not only a deep love and appreciation for bourbon but also, animals, which serve as the main source of inspiration in her art.

friends’ and family’s pets, Pangburn’s hobby turned into a full-time career as an artist in 2017 when she moved to Denver.

Pangburn’s passion for birds started once she moved to Colorado.

The Western Tanager inspires much of her work in her new home state and was featured on her first mural in Colorado, so she wanted to include it on the new Breckenridge XO Cognac Cask Finish label to bring her work full circle.

The painting on the label also features a fox character–an ode to Pangburn’s hometown in Lexington where she created a mural with the same character and local Breckenridge flora and fauna, including the alpine flowers that will be blossoming in a few months.

A member of the RiNo Arts District, Pangburn also founded the organization BABE WALLS in 2019 to create a community among women and non-binary artists in the street art field – a space typically dominated by male artists.

For each bottle sold, Breckenridge Distillery will donate $5 to the ArtPark campaign in the RiNo Arts District to help fund the Rocky Mountain Region’s most innovative interdisciplinary arts center.

Photo: Courtesy of David Bole on Unsplash