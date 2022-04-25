QQQ
Jill S. Scher Leads A 5 Member Panel To Discuss The Debt Crisis In The Cannabis Finance World

by Sam Msiska, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 5:07 PM | 1 min read

Photo by Drew Taylor on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Jill S. Scher, Partner- tax and business services at Marcum LLP, shared the stage with John Lykouretzos of Focus Growth Asset Management LP, Travis Goad of Pelorus Equity, Jack Mascone of Seaport Global and Len Tannenbaum of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ AFCG) at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022. The panel discussed the nuances of the cannabis debt market.

Marcum LLP is an accounting and advisory services firm aimed at helping entrepreneurs and companies with a broad range of services, including tax and assurance services.

Watch the full video here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

