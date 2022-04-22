Meet This Legal Wiz Specializing In All Things Cannabis

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Michael D. Schwamm, Partner at Duane Morris, was a guest moderator at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference, on Apr 20, 2022.

Duane Morris is a powerhouse legal firm that has been helping cannabis businesses of all kinds for years.

Watch the full interview here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash