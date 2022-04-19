Hemp Synergistics Partners With Rinus Beintema's Suver Nuver To Produce New CBD Delivery Method

Hemp Synergistics, have joined forces with Rinus Beintema, to deliver long sought relief with ground breaking hemp-infused treatments for thousands of pain and symptom sufferers.

Over the past year Hemp Synergistics, a cutting-edge laboratory and manufacturer, has been working hand in hand with well-known cannabis legalization advocate Rinus Beintema and his non-profit group Suver Nuver to develop condition-specific custom-cannabinoid treatments as a user-friendly successor to cannabis oil.

Why Hemp Synergistics?

The maximum THC percentage for CBD products is 0.05% in the Netherlands, considerably lower than the 0.2% found in the rest of Europe. Beintema needed an end-product guaranteed to maintain legal compliance and set out to find an advanced laboratory and manufacturer to assist, that's why he teamed up with Hemp Synergistics, which had already conquered absorption of these substances, referred to as "bioavailability", by preventing the body from breaking them down in the digestive process. This solves the problem by encapsulating the active hemp molecules by utilizing a patent-pending process and product known as Bio-Dri. Hemp Synergistics claims that Bio-Dri causes a "Trojan Horse Effect" allowing the body to pass these substances by protecting the active ingredients from destructive enzymes to provide an outstanding absorption rate.

Hemp Synergistics went to work in their state-of-the-art laboratory to reproduce the cannabis oil formulas of Suver Nuver as precisely as possible in powder form using industrial hemp and created a final product guaranteed to stay within performance metrics specifying no more than 0.05% THC.

Clinical trials were conducted with 300 volunteers, with 82% reporting the same or better effects from the new solution over the oil-based product, an amazing result considering the hefty reduction in the amount consumed.

Suver Nuver has since expanded their clinical trials to over 30,000 patients. This will be followed by a full-country roll-out in Netherlands in Q3 and expansion into Germany in Q4.

"We have joined forces to create and deliver what is likely the most valuable, efficient and cost-effective all-natural concept on the CBD market today with a new product that is easier to consume and ten times more effective and more affordable." Stated Hemp Synergistics co-founder, Russ Cersosimo.

Photo: Courtesy of Hemp Synergistics

