Hemp Synergistics Appoints Dan Kohler As CEO

Hemp Synergistics, a hemp extraction laboratory producing THC-free custom CBD formulations, has appointed Dan Kohler as its new CEO.

Kohler has crafted success in his career through his ability to link innovative business strategies to operating excellence and profitable growth initiatives.

“We’re excited to bring Dan on board to help us navigate the demands of the industry and produce the highest quality products for our customers,” said Russ Cersosimo, chief marketing officer at Hemp Synergistics.

He noted the hemp industry has yet to see someone with Kohler’s depth and breadth of knowledge, as well as experience in nutritional supplements, supply chain management and strategic growth.

Kohler has led companies to increase their revenue by more than double, including Keebler Foods from $300 million to $3 billion, TY Plush Beanie Babies from $50 million to $1.7 billion and Office Max from $100 million to $5 billion.

“I have a passion for businesses that produce high-quality products, focused on growth and prioritizing customer relationships,” Kohler told Benzinga. “Hemp Synergistics is doing just that. They are setting a new precedent in hemp extraction, opening the door for enterprises that aren’t even aware of the opportunities available with this level of rigorous research and development.”

He looks forward to growing Hemp Synergistics to a multi-million-dollar business in Pittsburgh and expanding to other locations across the nation. He holds a BA from the University of Pittsburgh, an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University, and advanced studies in Strategic Management from Oxford University.