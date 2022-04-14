EXCLUSIVE: 'The New Cannabis Consumer Guide' Is The Introduction To The Weed World You Need

Cannabis and wellness educator Chelsea Cebara is proud to announce the release of her digital buying primer for the pot community: The New Cannabis Consumer Guide.

As cannabis rapidly becomes legal, the information gap between casual consumers and cannabis experts further widens. Many consumers are just starting to learn about the plant. All the while, more information seems to come in every day.

“America is on a reconciliatory journey with cannabis; there has never been more information available to consumers than at this moment,” says Cebara.

“Unfortunately, that information is scattered, incomplete and, sadly, often inaccurate,” she adds.

With many casual consumers having neither the time nor the interest in aggregating and verifying all the information, Cebara felt now was the time to put all the basics into once concise guide.

With The New Cannabis Consumer Guide, Cebara fills in some of that education gap concisely in an easy-to-read format. After reading through the guide, consumers should come away with a better understanding of:

Best Practices

Cannabis Cultivation

Dosing

Facts and Myths

How to Buy Cannabis

Plant biology

Potential Risks

The Drug War

The New Cannabis Consumer Guide is now available at Chelsea Cebara's website: https://www.chelseacebara.com/consumerguide for $5.

This is the latest educational endeavor for Cebara, a lifelong proponent of the plant and personal wellness. She is also an active entrepreneur in both spaces. In 2017, Cebara developed the world's first water-based THC lubricant, Velvet Swing. She is also the Sex & co-founder of the Cannabis Professional Alliance.

Cebara didn’t set out to be in the cannabis industry. “I was called to it through a personal medical crisis,” she says. “Cannabis was my salvation from endometriosis, and when I discovered it, I pivoted my entire career path to embrace this plant.”

In the decade since starting as a medical budtender, Cebara has developed world-changing products, educated thousands of people, and guided clients through physical and economic healing.

Cebara is also active on the speaking circuit, taking part at leading industry events such as AASECT and WomenGROW. She hopes to help elaborate on the education found in GREEN at upcoming in-person and digital events. She is also a business consultant and founder of Cebara Consulting.

While The New Cannabis Consumer Guide is a good read for anyone interested in cannabis, it is really aimed at the emergent market, Cebara explains.

“Our current hodgepodge, state-specific legal framework creates a lot of inconsistencies, but the main consumer concerns are the same. Consumers simply want to know how to choose safe, effective products while we wait for change at the federal level–and even after. GREEN gives them the information they need to make confident choices,” she explains.