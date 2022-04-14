Mesobis: The Latin America-Inspired Cannabis Gummies You Need To Try

Mesobis, an artisan cannabis and lifestyle brand inspired by the celebration of Latin American culture, has launched its debut line of Latin-flavored cannabis gummies. Starting today, Mesobis 'Gomitas' will roll out across California dispensaries with plans for expansion nationwide.

Born in LA with a Latin soul, Mesobis is on a mission to empower a new generation to embark on a journey to reconnect with their hybrid roots. The brand aims to translate defining moments from Latin American tradition into modern-day culture through curated collections of authentic products, experiences, and content. As our world becomes increasingly diverse, Mesobis exists to both represent and serve the growing Latino community that identifies with a hybrid background and culture, in an industry that has historically ignored its intrinsic connection to cannabis.

"Despite the exponential growth of the cannabis industry in recent years, a gap remains in authentic and culturally relevant brands that resonate with diverse consumers," said Nelson Cury, co-founder and CEO of Mesobis. "This is particularly true in California, where Latin Americans are the largest and fastest-growing population. The launch of Mesobis represents a collective dream to see a brand that is a true representation of us, by us. Through Mesobis, we hope to inspire the industry to celebrate Latin America's rich culture, and empower everyone to be proud of where they come from."

To bring the Gomitas to market, Mesobis partnered with top investors in innovation, entertainment and cannabis including Gron Ventures, The Activist Green Fund, Achari Ventures, and Gaingels. Additional brand advisors and equity holders include The Garden Society, and several other notable Latin American entrepreneurs and creatives.

At launch, Mesobis will also drop a line of uniquely designed streetwear.