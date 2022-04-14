MariMed Receives Maryland State Approval For Transfer Of Ownership Of Kind Therapeutics USA

Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission has approved the transfer of 100% of the ownership of Kind Therapeutics U.S.A., LLC, to MariMed Inc. MRMD

The approval was granted during the MMCC’s full commission meeting on April 13, 2022. The parties will now move forward to complete the closing of the transactions previously announced. Upon closing, Kind will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MariMed and its financials will be consolidated with MariMed’s in the company’s public filings.

Kind operates under its cannabis cultivation and production licenses in its Hagerstown, MD manufacturing plant. It is completing development of a dispensary in Anne Arundel County under its provisional dispensary license. Kind’s cannabis products, including MariMed brands, are distributed to the approximately 100 medical dispensaries in the Maryland medical cannabis program.

Maryland’s medical cannabis program has more than 139,000 registered patients and, according to the MMCC, the state receives more than 200 applications for medical cannabis cards every day. It has also generated more than $500 million in sales in 2021. According to Cowen Research, with a population of 6.2 million, Maryland’s medical cannabis program boasts some of the highest rates of registered medical consumers, incidence usage and spending, on a per capita basis, among all legal medical cannabis programs in the United States. The state legislature recently approved a November 2022 ballot referendum for voters to approve an adult use cannabis program.

