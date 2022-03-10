QQQ
MariMed Launches Vibations: High + Energy Cannabis-Infused Drink Mix

byVuk Zdinjak
March 10, 2022 12:08 pm
MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD) launched Vibations: High + Energy, an all-natural, full-spectrum cannabis drink mix that provides focus and energy for the mind and body. This launch marks MariMed’s entry into cannabis-infused beverages, which, is one of the fastest-growing categories in the industry, according to Headset data.

Active and athletic cannabis users have long desired an infused cannabis product that combines the focused mind with an energy boost. When mixed with water, Vibations: High + Energy provides that desired effect.

“Like all MariMed products, we developed Vibations: High + Energy to meet specific consumer needs,” said MariMed chief operating officer Tim Shaw. “There is an increasing market segment of active cannabis users who want the calming effect of full-spectrum cannabis along with a shot of energy to help them elevate their game.”

Every single-serving packet of Vibations: High + Energy contains full-spectrum cannabis, guarana-based caffeine for energy and a variety of vitamins and electrolytes for hydration. It is available in four flavors – Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Tangerine Tea, Iced Tea Lemonade, and Pomegranate Blueberry Acai. The Pomegranate Blueberry Acai flavor also contains monk fruit and stevia for a sugar-free option, making Vibations: High + Energy ideal for the health-conscious consumer.

Vibations: High + Energy is available at select dispensaries in Massachusetts, including MariMed’s Panacea Wellness in Middleborough. The brand will soon be available in Delaware and Maryland.

Robert N. Fireman, MariMed Inc. CEO & president, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

robert_fireman__time_seymour.png

