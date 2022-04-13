Filament Health Acquires Patent For Extracting And Standardizing Natural Psilocybin

Filament Health Corp. FLHLF announced that the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent that will allow the company to extract and standardize natural psilocybin and associated psychedelic compounds.

Benjamin Lightburn, CEO of the company, commented: “The issuance of Filament's first US patent is a testament to the strength of our drug development platform.”

The company also holds the first-ever Canadian patent for extracting and standardizing natural psilocybin for a public company, as announced in August 2021. The process is undertaken by Filament’s subsidiary, Psilo Scientific.

”Shepherding an application to issuance is different in every country, therefore having our IP validated by more than one government is evidence of our team's talent for innovation by truly diverse criteria,” added Taran Grey, director of intellectual property.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Allegretti on Unsplash