Delic Labs Receives Exemption To Conduct Research On MDMA, LSD And Other Psychedelic Compounds

Delic Labs subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp DELCF DELC 6X, received a Health Canada 56 research exemption that will allow scientists to conduct research and perform tests on a number of compounds outside of psychedelic mushrooms, including MDMA, LSD, DMT, mescaline and 2C-B. Additionally, Delic Labs has received a Health Canada 56 exemption to acquire 60 grams of psilocybin mushrooms from Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Psilobrain Therapeutics Inc. Delic Labs' latest exemptions enable the company to develop innovative analytical methods for psychedelic research.

Last year, the lab also applied for a dealer's license with the intent of commercializing psilocybin research and associated intellectual property for medical and research purposes. The company aims to establish consistent quality control standards as more patients and clinicians incorporate psychedelic compounds into treatment plans.

Delic Labs is the engine of innovation for Delic Corp, conducting research and developing new product lines and IP. The company's latest foray into psilocybin research reaffirms its commitment to advancing extraction methods, analytical testing and chemical process development.

"Securing our latest Health Canada 56 exemptions allow us to advance our research efforts as we continue to understand the medical applications of psychedelic compounds," stated Dr. Markus Roggen, co-founder of Delic Labs. "Psychedelics show tremendous promise as a new class of therapeutics, and Delic Labs is taking extensive measures to establish best practices in developing and manufacturing these potential treatments. We look forward to exploring these novel compounds with the goal of commercializing the research once our dealer's license is secured."

Photo: Courtesy of Pretty Drugthings on Unsplash

