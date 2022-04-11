Portland Officials Will Hold Press Conference On Cannabis Policy Priorities & State Of The Industry

City press conference will highlight cannabis policy advancements and statements from notable local cannabis entrepreneurs and industry influencers

WHO: The City of Portland Cannabis Program team will be joined by City of Portland officials, members of the Cannabis Policy Oversight Team, and other cannabis industry experts to host a formal program to unveil the 2021 Cannabis Policy Report that outlines the recommendations underway to destigmatize cannabis use, expand racial equity, and support Portland’s growing market.

Scheduled speakers include:

City of Portland Cannabis Program Manager Dasheeda Dawson

City of Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty

City of Portland Cannabis Policy Oversight Team Chair Al Ochosa

City of Portland Cannabis Policy Oversight Team Vice Chair Travis Maurer

Endocannabinologist and Certified Cannabinoid Medicine Specialist Dr. Rachel Knox

WHEN: Formal program begins on Monday, April 11 at 10:45 a.m. PST

WHERE: Outdoor plaza and main entrance of Portland City Hall (1221 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97204) across the street from Terry Schrunk Plaza. The event will take place both in-person and online (livestream details below).

WHY: The Cannabis Policy Oversight Team (CPOT) will summarize its 2021 Cannabis Policy Report with the Office of Community & Civic Life and the communities served by the City of Portland.

Although 2021 was another record sales year for the Oregon cannabis industry, the triple-uppercut punch of COVID, burglaries, and wildfires left the cannabis industry without any lifeline. CPOT immediately got to work and advocated for the $1.33 million Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund, which was approved by City Council on Dec. 1, 2021.

CPOT, supported by Commissioner-in-charge Jo Ann Hardesty, is ready to summarize their equity-centered recommendations. These policy recommendations include a focus on:

Human Equity

Environmental Equity

Economic Equity, and

Social Equity

All media, including cannabis policy advocates from around the country and world, will participate as this event will be livestreamed for global audiences to view.

You can watch the event using this YouTube Livestream link: bit.ly/3jc0Dpb

A recording of the video will live on this link following the press conference.