New Cannabis Products: Playful Kiva Gummies, Hervé, Flower By Edie Parker, G Pen Elite II, Select

Hervé

Blending traditional French cuisine with modern innovation, Hervé products are produced in small batches with a focus on quality and the finest ingredients. Le Mirage is an innovative infused hard candy edible with a unique and discreet dispensing system. Hervé's cannabis edible is available in four flavors: Peppermint, Sour Green Apple, Sour Peach and Sour Cherry. Vegan and gluten-free, they are made with isomalt natural sweetener rather than sugar, as well as the highest quality cannabis resin. These luxurious edibles are less than 2 calories per serving.

“After launching our successful line of Les Macarons, we are thrilled to launch our latest product, Le Mirage. Le Mirage are hard candies housed in our proprietary canna-tech accessory that is convenient, discreet and safe to carry and consume. In addition to being delicious, Le Mirage hard candies check all the boxes that cannabis consumers are looking for in products these days; gluten-free, vegan, low sugar, low calorie, faster onset, live resin active ingredients," Cheyne Nadeau, VP of marketing said.

Flower By Edie Parker

Get a heart on for our glass Heart One-hitter. It’s the perfect puff in a smokable statement necklace available in three lovable colors Jade, Blush, and Smoke. Not to mention, the perfect accessory that’s got us thinking… I’d hit that.

"At Flower by Edie Parker, our goal is to merge the worlds of fashion and cannabis and make products that are meant to be shown off, for a good time, and catered towards a female audience, as there aren’t many brands authentically speaking to that demographic," Brett Heyman, founder of Flower by Edie Parker, told Benzinga. "With our new Heart wearable one-hitters, cannabis aficionados can proudly wear this necklace and keep cannabis close to their hearts. As a fashion lover, what's better than a cute accessory that's also functional?"

G Pen Elite II

G Pen kicked off its 10 anniversary with the launch of the G Pen Elite II in stores nationwide and online in February. The G Pen Elite II carries the legacy of the original as the brand's flagship dried herb product.

It features a patented clean air intake and a patent-pending dual-heating system that combines convection and conduction heating to access the full spectrum of flavors and effects of flower. With the dual-heating system, conduction heats the material directly, while convection simultaneously uses hot air to vaporize all of the flower. With a ceramic heating chamber, the Elite II offers individual temperature control between 200o - 430o F (93o - 215o C) along with an array of fully customizable settings designed to cater to individual preferences.

The mouthpiece is magnetic ceramic zirconia that features an integrated spiral vapor cooler that is easy to remove, load and clean. A built-in pick tool is available to stir the material and assist in clearing the oven. The unit is equipped with a full-color, high-resolution TFT display and WiFi connection that allows users to update firmware as needed. Powered by a 2100 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with USB-C fast-charging, the Elite II can be fully charged in 90 minutes and provides about an hour of vaporization time

"The Elite II marks ten years of innovation in cannabis vaporization. With every new launch we are constantly working towards a better product, and I am proud to introduce a device that takes into consideration our community's feedback for the best experience," says Chris Folkerts, CEO of Grenco Science.

Select

Select, America's #1 cannabis oil brand, has partnered with premium craft cannabis brand Sonoma Hills Farm for a limited release of its Elite Live oil, available throughout California. Select hand-picked sun-grown flower from OCal and Sun & Earth certified Sonoma Hills Farm to turn it into the Elite Live with higher terpene content for enhanced flavor.

Sonoma Hills Farm, a premium craft cannabis farm and organic culinary garden is nestled on 60-acres in Sonoma Valley. In addition to Sun+Earth certification, the farm’s cannabis was one of the first to be recognized as “organic comparable,” as designated by CCOF’s OCal program, which certifies consistency with the uniform standards of the National Organic Program.

The collab features a new R&D strain will leave you feeling alert, conversational and euphoric:

Jalapeno Gelato: Sativa with a crossing of Chili Verde x F1 Durb x Gushers. Expect a Ginger, Thai Chili and Diesel character.

Additional strains featured in this collab are:

Durban Biscotti (Sativa)

Melonade #8 (Sativa)

Jalapeno Gelato (Sativa)

Grandi Guava (Hybrid)

First Class Funk (Indica Hybrid)

Cherry Cheesecake (India)

“This is a perfect partnership for everyone involved, most of all for the consumer as we join together to pair several of Sonoma Hills Farm’s premium craft strains and freshly harvested live resin terpenes, such as Durban Biscotti, Jalapeno Gelato, Grandi Guava and others, with Select’s best-end products," said Joyce Cenali, COO of Sonoma Hills Farm. "It’s a great measure of our industry that large companies collaborate with craft cannabis grows like ours in presenting quality known origin products to a wide audience. This Elite Live product is now being shipped to California retailers and we can’t wait to see how it does.”

Kiva

Every year Kiva brings back its beloved collection of holiday edibles for a limited time only.

By the middle of 2021, management knew that shipping times from China were getting longer and longer, so they ordered the recyclable tins for their seasonal Camino Holiday Punch gummies back in July. They expected them to arrive by early November- at the latest. Their Operations team was tracking the ship as it made its way from China to Long Beach and watched as the ship was docked outside of the Long Beach port for weeks. The tins stuck on the boat were already fully printed with the original holiday design and as it became clear that Kiva wouldn’t be able to get them in time for the holidays, they decided to pivot and fully embrace the challenges presented by the supply chain by making it part of the story. The tins finally made it off the boat at the end of December, and Kiva added the new supply chain-inspired graphic as a sticker on top.

Adorned with images of cargo ships stuck at sea, each Post-Holiday Punch gummy contains 5MG THC per serving and each tin contains 100 MG THC total.

