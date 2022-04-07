London Metropolitan Police Warn Public Against Illegal Cannabis Sweets After Woman Dies

The Metropolitan Police released a public warning following a death of a woman in east London, who passed away after consuming a cannabis edible, the Independent reported.

What happened?

On Saturday the 23-year old woman died in hospital after eating a cannabis sweet, which she bought from a dealer in Ilford last month. Her friend too fell ill after eating the gummies, but thankfully she recovered. According to the London police, the victim bought marijuana gummies via a messaging app on her phone, which were delivered to her home.

After the incident, a man was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoid and possession with intent to sell a psychoactive substance, among others. Police took him into custody on Friday.

“The woman and a 21-year-old friend each ate one sweet, and both immediately felt unwell,” The police said in a statement. “Officers and ambulance colleagues were called to an address in South Park Drive, Ilford at around 23.30hrs on 29 March. Both women were taken to an east London hospital. Sadly, the 23-year-old woman died in hospital on Saturday, 2 April. The woman’s identity is not being released at this time.”

The police recovered a large number of sweets in packages branded “Trrllii Peachie,” which have been sent for analysis.

This case could be connected to another incident in March when a woman in Tower Hamlets ended up in hospital after eating marijuana candies, the police noted. The connection is currently being investigated.

“I must warn the public against taking any illegal substances, including those packaged in the form of cannabis sweets,” chief superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Met’s East Area Basic Command Unit, said. “Please do not buy or consume these products. They are illegal and, because of the child-friendly packaging, they can pose a risk of accidental consumption.”

“Drug dealers harm communities and risk the safety of individuals. We will take positive action to target those engaged in this activity as well as those found in possession of these substances,” Bell added. “Anyone with information about people selling illegal products such as these is asked to speak with local officers, call police on 101 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.”

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash