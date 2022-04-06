Cannabotech To Manufacture Oncology Products Via Partnership With California Medical Cannabis Producer

Cannabotech has announced a new strategic partnership with the Californian corporation go NXT LVL.

This agreement will allow Cannabotech's integrative oncology products to be developed and manufactured at go NXT LVL's facilities in accordance with the California Medical Cannabis Regulations.

Why It Matters?

The move marks the next phase in Cannabotech's efforts to bring its products to market, with sales of its products to oncologists and integrative caregivers expected to start in Q4 of 2022 in California.

Cannabotech intends to make the vast scientific information it has accumulated, accessible to Californian physicians and caregivers, including the research it is currently conducting in Israel on the nine products designed to help patients with breast cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer and chemotherapy side effects such as neuropathic and inflammatory pain.

The company also plans on leveraging the Forum of Experts it has established, including several senior Israeli oncologists, to recruit senior oncologists and therapists in California to recommend incorporating its integrative oncology products as part of the conventional anti-cancer treatment they currently prescribe.

In parallel with the sale of its products, Cannabotech's personalization technology is also expected to hit the market in late Q4 of 2022.

go NXT LVL has licenses for the production and distribution of medical cannabis products and has been operating for several years in the development and production of high-quality cannabis products.

"This is a significant milestone in Cannabotech's growth, allowing us entry into the world's largest cannabis market, with unique medical solutions that will be specific and distinct from all other players in this arena,” Elhanan Shaked, Cannabotech CEO, said. “We are excited about finding such a professional partner as go NXT LVL, with their ability to develop and manufacture Cannabotech's complex formulae while adhering to local medical cannabis regulations.

What’s Next?

Following the launch of their products in California, Cannabotech also hope to bring their products to market in the UK and Israel.

“The vision and path we established 3 years ago are now becoming a reality, and we are very proud of building a solid intellectual property in Israel and starting to commercially sell our products in the world's largest cannabis market before the end of this year," Shaked said.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed on Unsplash