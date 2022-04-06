Tilray's Hemp Foods Brand Manitoba Harvest Teams Up With Whole Foods Market, Here Is How

Manitoba Harvest, a hemp foods brand, and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ TLRY) TLRY, debuts their innovative Hemp+ Matcha and Hemp+ Supergreens powders exclusively at 300 plus Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, landing on shelves throughout April 2022.

"We are thrilled to be working with Whole Foods Market to launch our new Hemp+ powders, Matcha and Supergreens. Whole Foods seeks out the finest natural and organic foods available. This exclusive release is a testament to our product quality and hemp's increasing popularity," stated Jared Simon, president at Manitoba Harvest.

Manitoba Harvest's Hemp+ Matcha and Superfoods powders combine the power of hemp with complementary on-trend plant-based ingredients. Consumers can choose between the added benefits of Matcha-based caffeine or 8 Essential Vitamins & Minerals coming from Supergreens. Each serving contains 6 grams of plant-based protein and 2-3 grams of fiber from hemp.

"Whole Foods Market is excited to bring customers an expanded offering of innovative formats within our hemp seed segment that provides multiple benefits in one convenient product. Manitoba Harvest consistently provides well-positioned, quality products that we know will satisfy and delight our consumers," Megan Causgrove, global category merchant, Whole Foods Market, said in a statement.

For a limited time, Manitoba Harvest's Hemp+ Matcha will be exclusively available in 348 Whole Foods Market locations, while the Hemp+ Supergreens will be available for purchase in 382 stores across North America. After 90 days, both products will continue to be available at Whole Foods Market and other locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Irwin Simon, Tilray CEO and chairman will be one of the keynote speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Related News:

Tilray Launches The First Cannabis Edible Available in Quebec: Solei Bites Why Tilray Stock Could Surge Over 60% On A Break Of This Pattern As MORE Vote Approaches