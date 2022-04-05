Mike Tyson's Ear-Shaped Cannabis Gummies Banned In Colorado, Here's Why

Mike Tyson, the iconic American boxer, launched a new product in March: ear-shaped edibles, in reference to his fight against Evander Holyfield in 1997.

His new ear-shaped edibles, called "Mike Bites" are missing a little piece. Yes, the little piece of Holyfield's ear that Tyson took in that famous fight.

"Mike Bites" has already been rolled out in California, however, they will not be allowed in Colorado in their current form.

Colorado has a law banning marijuana edibles that are shaped like humans, reported Westword.

HB 1436, a bill passed in 2016, aimed to ban THC-infused lemon drops, gummy bears, and other edibles that might attract children and prohibit the production or sale of edibles in the shape of a human, animal, or fruit for medical and retail marijuana-infused product manufacturers and dispensaries.

The vegan edibles are "directly applicable" to the law banning human body part shapes, Shannon Gray, communications director of the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, told Westword.

“Mike Bites” will be manufactured in the shape of a "T" in Colorado. The gummies are expected to be in recreational dispensaries in the state before the end of the summer.

Photo Courtesy of Mike Bites.