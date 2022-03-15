What?! Mike Tyson Sells Ear-Shaped Cannabis Edibles

By Franca Quarneti

Mike Tyson, the iconic American boxer, has just launched a new product under his cannabis brand: ear-shaped edibles, in reference to his bite against Evander Holyfield in 1997.

The most striking thing of all? His new ear-shaped edibles, called "Mike Bites" are missing a little piece. Yes, the piece of Holyfield's ear that Tyson took from him in that famous fight.

Mike Tyson’s weed company is making edibles in the shape of an ear. Genius pic.twitter.com/VOU3uAMzOf — Greg Baroth (@gbaroth) March 14, 2022

Tyson began selling cannabis products in 2016, through his Tyson Holistic brand. And, according to The Sun, his marijuana farm located in California, USA, generates around USD 500 thousand per month.

Tyson's Relationship With Cannabis

The former boxer's use of the plant as medicine dates back to two decades ago.

"I was an opiate user most of my life. I'm bipolar, tripolar, and manic-depressive. I'm all these damn things. So I took all these pills and got worse. I became obese, I became a zombie. So I changed my whole life, I started smoking and I didn't use opiates anymore. I lost 45 pounds. My life turned around," he recounted in a 2019 interview with Weedmaps.

Also, Tyson recommends the use of cannabis in athletes: "I think all sportspeople should smoke marijuana if they choose to. I'm not pressuring anybody. I'm just telling people who are like me, who experience pain from a long career, [to consider] cannabis."