Empower Clinics Opens Flagship Medi-Collective Facility In Greater Toronto

Vuk Zdinjak
March 10, 2022 9:48 am
Empower Clinics Opens Flagship Medi-Collective Facility In Greater Toronto

EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (OTCQB:EPWCF) (CSE:CBDT) (Frankfurt: 8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) opened its flagship Medi-Collective clinic in Etobicoke, Ontario, marking the 8th owned by Empower and 6th branded under TMC.

Co-located with an independent pharmacy business, the new 3500 square feet flagship Etobicoke clinic will offer family medicine and serve as a hub for teledermatology in partnership with MedX Health Corp (CVE: MDX) and paramedical services such as chiropractor and physiotherapy. There are currently four family doctors on staff with plans to hire general practice and specialist physicians to accommodate additional services in the coming months.

"Today marks an important milestone inpatient service as we have now opened our flagship clinic in Ontario to serve Canada's most populous city and province, expanding specialist service offerings to new patients," said Steven McAuley, chairman and CEO of Empower. "The new clinic and its hub and spoke model of supporting our other clinics is the execution of our vision to offer convenient integrated healthcare experience solutions in partnership with pharmacies."

Senior vice-president of operations at TMC, Carolyn Shields said she was happy to lead the clinic. "I am thrilled to announce and lead my first and our team's 6th clinic as part of The Medi-Collective brand. With 8 clinics under the Empower brand, I see the recognition of TMC's growth as an emerging healthcare clinic group in Ontario with a clear pathway to become a leader. It's an exciting time for my personal growth too now in my third decade of medical clinic operations," Shields said.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Allegretti on Unsplash

 

