Michigan's Happi Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Water Launches New Flavor For Spring And 4/20: Pomegranate Hibiscus

Happi has launched its newest flavor, Pomegranate Hibiscus, in select provisioning centers just in time for spring and 4/20.

As April typically marks the largest cannabis sales month of the year, Happi is ready to provide Michiganders with more options for their own cannabis journeys.

"We’re excited to celebrate Happi's first 4/20 by providing consumers with a whole new way to enjoy cannabis,” Happi president Lisa Hurwitz told Benzinga.

“There's a Happi for every occasion and with all-natural ingredients and 3 delicious flavors, Happi is the perfect way to celebrate the biggest cannabis holiday of the year."

How Will Happi Make You Feel? Good Question

"Most Happi customers describe their Happi feeling as a “light buzz,” which sets in about 12 minutes after enjoying Happi and tapers down a few hours later, much like a serving of alcohol. With just 2.5mg of THC per can you’re in control of how Happi you’d like to feel," Happi reps tell Benzinga.

How Does Happi Compare To An Edible?

Drinking a cannabis-infused beverage like Happi means you absorb it right away, so you will experience a Happi feeling faster than you would with an edible, which needs to be fully digested. Your light Happi “buzz” will subside faster, as well.

More Flavors

Pomegranate Hibiscus joins Happi's current lineup of delicious flavors.

Pomegranate Hibiscus:

Carbonated water, organic pomegranate juice, organic lemon juice, organic agave nectar, natural hibiscus flavor, vitamin C, cannabis extract.

Lemon Elderflower:

Carbonated water, organic lemon juice, organic agave nectar, natural elderflower flavor, vitamin C, cannabis extract. (15 calories)

Raspberry Honeysuckle:

Carbonated water, organic raspberry juice, organic lemon juice, organic agave nectar, natural honeysuckle flavor, vitamin C, cannabis extract. (20 calories)

Happi is available to purchase at over 50 provisioning centers across the state of Michigan. At launch, Pomegranate Hibiscus will be available at select provisioning centers such as Bloom City, Green Stem, JARS, Redbud Roots, Skymint, Sunset Coast and Zenleaf Buchanan.

Photo: Courtesy of Happi

Related News

Michigan Marijuana Sales Still Booming As Happi And Roach Cannabis Products Become Available