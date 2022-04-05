Ripple Launches In Michigan: Full Line Of Medical & Recreational Cannabis Gummies And Local Jobs

Ripple, known for its soluble cannabis powders and gummies brand, is coming to Michigan.

“We’ve been working diligently for the past seven years in Colorado to develop the best cannabis edibles on the market, and we could not be more excited to bring our products back home,” said Missy Bradley, the company’s vice president of marketing.

Ripple Michigan, the newly-opened 8,000-square-foot, multimillion-dollar cannabis manufacturing and processing facility in the Lansing suburb of Dimondale, is the company’s first step in a long-term multistate expansion plan.

For two of Ripple’s three co-founders, CEO Justin Singer and Bradley who both grew up in the metro Detroit area, it’s also a homecoming.

“Midwesterners can sniff out B.S. a mile away, and they deserve fast-acting cannabis products they can actually trust to deliver what they promise. Ripple is the only cannabis edibles company using published, peer-reviewed human clinical research to substantiate our fast-acting claims,” Singer said. “We’re delighted to have our products available in the same state that pioneered Vernor’s, Faygo Red Pop, Better Made Chips, and the Coney dog.”

Ripple Michigan is launching in the Great Lakes State with all three Ripple product lines, both for medical and recreational sale:

Ripple QuickDissolves - the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder that dissolves quickly and cleanly into any food or beverage to make anything edible.

the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder that dissolves quickly and cleanly into any food or beverage to make anything edible. Ripple QuickGummies - Clinically proven to be 2X faster than the competition, in delicious all-natural flavors and a wide range of doses.

- Clinically proven to be 2X faster than the competition, in delicious all-natural flavors and a wide range of doses. Ripple QuickSticks - The most convenient and fun way to get the fastest THC–simply pour the deliciously flavored powder on your tongue.

With commitments secured in more than 150 dispensaries across the state, Ripple products are now available in both medical and recreational retail locations.

“We’re excited to bring high-quality, reliably dosed THC products to one of the country’s fastest-growing cannabis marketplaces,” Rachel Reed, director of sales and marketing said. “But I think we’re proudest to have already created over 20 great new jobs, with plenty more to come.“

Photo: Courtesy of Evie Fjord on Unsplash