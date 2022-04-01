Bloomios To Manufacture DRYWORLD's New Athletic Performance CBD Product Line

Bloomios, Inc. BLMS has been selected as the exclusive CBD product manufacturer for DRYWORLD IBGR, a maker of purpose-driven sports products designed to give athletes a performance edge.

DRYWORLD engaged Bloomios to co-develop and produce the company's branded, high-bioavailability CBD product line especially formulated for today's athletes.

"We've partnered with Bloomios because of their extensive experience with CBD brand development and high-quality, high-volume manufacturing," stated DRYWORLD president, Claudio Escobar. "Their vertical manufacturing process enabled us to rapidly create and launch this important addition to our portfolio of leading-edge athletic performance products."

The initial lineup comprises seven products featuring hemp-derived CBD, including gel capsules, tinctures, powdered drinks, heat gels and pain-relief creams:

CBD Repair + Recovery Gel Capsule - 750 mg

CBD Tincture - 1500mg

CBD Complete Hydration powdered drink crystals - 150mg

CBD Complete Recovery powdered drink crystals - 375mg

CDB Complete Pre-Workout powdered drink crystal - 750mg

CBD Muscle Heat Gel - 3000mg

CBD Pain Relief Cream - 1000mg

The new DRYWORLD CBD products are based on all natural ingredients, CBD extracts, and are packed with vitamins, minerals, and herbs.

"Our exclusive partnership with DRYWORLD, an exciting premium fitness brand, represents our first entry into the fast-growing sports nutrition and performance market," stated Bloomios CEO, Michael Hill. "This valuable engagement highlights our exceptional manufacturing process, premium packaging, and efficient in-house testing and sourcing solutions for brands looking to take advantage of today's booming market for hemp-derived products."

The growing demand by athletes has been driven by the elimination of CBD restrictions and penalties for their use by major sports sanctioning bodies. There is also a growing body of science showing significant benefits of CBD for athletes, including the reduction of inflammation and aiding in recovery.

Barrett Evans, the president and a director of Bloomios also serves as CFO and director of DRYWORLD. While he was instrumental in bringing the companies together, he was not involved in the negotiations of the new relationship.

Photo: Courtesy of Bloomios, Inc./DRYWORLD