Ayr Wellness Expands Product Portfolio With New Launches For Secret Orchard, LEVIA, STiX Preroll & Origyn Extracts, More Offerings To Come

Vertically integrated cannabis operator Ayr Wellness Inc. AYR AYRWF announced several milestones in its branded-CPG portfolio, which include new launches for Secret Orchard, LEVIA, STiX Preroll Co., and Origyn Extracts.

Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, Ayr is launching its Secret Orchard fruit-forward vapes.

The initial launch consists of five flavors: Blue Raspberry, Pineapple, Watermelon, Strawberry, and Mixed Fruit. Ayr’s dispensaries will have early access to Secret Orchard, with exclusive sales beginning this weekend.

The company anticipates initiating sales in 3rd party retail locations in the week after its initial launch.

Additionally in Massachusetts, the company is announcing the launch of LEVIA’s latest seasonal flavor, Mellow Mule, just in time for spring.

Hitting shelves at dispensaries throughout Massachusetts next week, the limited-edition Mellow Mule mimics the desired effects of LEVIA’s “Celebrate” offering – a hybrid cannabis blend that feels both uplifting and social – with a refreshing ginger-lime twist.

Each 12-ounce can of seltzer delivers 5-grams of THC with fast-acting effects in 15-20 minutes, with zero calories and zero sugar.

Florida

In Florida, Ayr is launching STiX Preroll Co., beginning with its 1g “Walking Stix” pre-roll.

The pre-rolls, produced in multiple strains, will be available across Ayr’s 45 store footprint in the state beginning next week.

Arizona

In Arizona, Ayr is expanding its offerings under its premium Origyn Extracts brand, introducing a line of concentrates.

Beginning on April 8, the company will begin selling strain-specific live resin “Batter,” “Sugar,” and “Sauce.”

Management Commentary

“Our team has accelerated efforts to scale Ayr’s branded CPG portfolio across key strategic markets, with our goal to be the largest and most trusted producer of high-quality products regardless of form factor,” Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr Wellness, said. “We will be introducing many more offerings to our markets over the coming months and look forward to offering more exciting customer choice in our dispensaries and across our wholesale channels.”

The company’s COO, Jen Drake is one of the speakers at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference (April 20-21) at Miami's Fontainebleau Hotel along with lots of other movers and shakers in the cannabis industry. Tickets available HERE

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash