Perfect Union Dispensary First To Sell Recreational Cannabis In Napa, CA

Perfect Union – California's largest wholly-owned cannabis company – is the first dispensary in the Napa area to get approved under the new ordinance, which allows current medicinal dispensaries to apply for expanded permits and change their state licenses for sale to recreational use customers.

Napa, California has become the most recent county to allow for adult recreational cannabis consumption according to the ordinance.

"Napa going recreational is something we have been waiting for and we are proud to be the first dispensary in Napa to receive this approval," Denyelle Bruno, CEO of Perfect Union, said. "Perfect Union will be able to make a larger impact on the industry, provide consumers with accessible best in class products that they deserve, and add to the continued growth of the company."

The expansion into selling both medical and recreational cannabis will continue to boost sales and increase the number of consumers at Perfect Union's Napa storefront.

Their high-quality products will also be more accessible to consumers as they will no longer require a medical card thus simplifying the process to obtain cannabis.

Photo: Courtesy of Tanya Guillory on Unsplash