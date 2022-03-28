Aurora Cannabis, TOQi and Cannabis Amnesty Partners To Create Economic Opportunity With First TOQi Fellowship

TOQi Technologies Ltd., has partnered with Cannabis Amnesty, to launch the TOQi Fellowship for Cannabis Amnesty. The inaugural Fellows, who will begin their internships during the summer of 2022, will also be supported by Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB.

The TOQi Fellowship is a summer internship program running May through August for individuals who wish to gain experience in advocacy and communications. The two salaried positions will receive mentorship, networking opportunities, and insight into all aspects of the cannabis industry and Cannabis Amnesty's mission to help those harmed by cannabis prohibition.

"People of today should not bear the burden of the laws of yesterday; while the world has changed and we are able to profit from the industry, it is our civic duty to liberate those who do not enjoy this privilege," stated Drew Henson, CEO and founder, TOQi Technologies. "The hard-working and passionate advocates at Cannabis Amnesty have set the stage to right some of these wrongs, and we are honored to support their cause."

Annamaria Enenajor, executive director, Cannabis Amnesty is happy about the partnership. "Historically, cannabis laws were unequally enforced by law enforcement in Canada, disproportionately impacting Black, Indigenous and under-resourced communities. Cannabis convictions limit economic opportunities for people from these communities, thus further entrenching systemic racism through poverty and disenfranchisement. We are grateful to TOQi and Aurora Cannabis for their leadership in supporting our efforts to dismantle these economic barriers and look forward to welcoming more cannabis brands to our shared vision of justice and equality in the cannabis industry," Enenajor said in a statement.

Miguel Martin, CEO, Aurora Cannabis is also enthused about the deal. "As a proudly Canadian company, Aurora values our roots in advocating for cannabis record pardons with Cannabis Amnesty. We have a responsibility to those who have been disproportionately impacted and commit to doing our part. Canadians, or anyone for that matter, shouldn't be burdened with a criminal record for a minor, non-harmful act that is no longer a crime. We deeply admire the team at Cannabis Amnesty for their relentless pursuit of fairness and are honored to be a part of affording others the opportunity to also be a part of this critical cause,” stated Martin.

Miguel Martin, CEO of Aurora Cannabis, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

