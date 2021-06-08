Exclusive: Cannabis Supply Chain Co. HERBL Acquires Blackbird

California-based cannabis supply chain solutions company HERBL has acquired Blackbird, a Nevada-based cannabis distributor and direct-to-consumer software solutions company, Benzinga has learned exclusively. Blackbird’s e-commerce platform will now be integrated with HERBL’s retail services in Nevada and California.

The price tag was not disclosed.

The purchase will allow HERBL to leverage Blackbird’s retail and logistics insights in its entry to the Nevada market while helping it create a comprehensive supply chain platform for the cannabis industry.

According to management, the combined company will serve 98% of California’s and Nevada’s cannabis retailers.

“Blackbird has played an instrumental role in creating a modern and sophisticated cannabis market, and their insights will be an asset to HERBL’s long-term growth,” said Mike Beaudry, founder and CEO of HERBL. “Our supply chain expertise and market-leading position in California, combined with Blackbird’s direct-to-consumer technology and distribution leadership in Nevada, will deliver greater value to our brands, retailers, and consumers. This deal exemplifies our forward-thinking vision for the future of the cannabis supply chain market.”

Tim Conder, Blackbird CEO and co-founder, agrees that the deal is beneficial all around.

“HERBL has transformed retail and consumer cannabis experiences in California, and we are thrilled to align ourselves with an industry leader providing best-in-class services to both existing and future markets.”

