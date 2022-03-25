QQQ
Ayr Wellness Launches Entourage Vape Offerings In Florida

byVuk Zdinjak
March 25, 2022 10:42 am
Ayr Wellness Launches Entourage Vape Offerings In Florida
420_ccc_banner.png

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCQX:AYRWF) (CSE:AYR) launched Entourage vapes, one of the company’s ten national brands, in its Florida footprint.

Sales of Entourage begIn this weekend across Liberty Health Sciences' 45 dispensaries. The initial launch includes a collection of three strain-specific offerings, including “Tahoe OG,” “9lb Hammer,” and “Grape Ape.” The product will initially launch in 1-gram cartridges, followed by syringes at a later date.

“Entourage represents the latest of our national brands to be introduced to our 45-store Florida operation,” said Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr. “A crucial aspect of our Florida improvement plan has been to increase the variety of high-quality products available to our patients, and the launch of Entourage, which follows last year’s introduction of Origyn Extracts, Secret Orchard fruit-forward vapes, and Sun Gems fruit chews, brings us further towards achieving that goal.”

Entourage is also available in Massachusetts, in Ayr-owned and 3rd party retail locations. The company plans to introduce Entourage in additional key markets throughout 2022.

The Florida medical marijuana market continues to show robust growth, with the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use reporting over 695,000 registered patients as of March 18, 2022.

Come and meet Jen Drake COO of Ayr Wellness in person where she will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, April 20-21. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

