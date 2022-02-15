Ayr Wellness Acquires Levia Cannabis Infused Seltzer

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) has closed the acquisition of Cultivauna, LLC, the owner of Levia cannabis infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures.

“Bringing Levia into the Ayr family represents a key addition to our portfolio of high-quality, branded offerings,” Jonathan Sandelman, founder, cairman and CEO of Ayr stated. “We look forward to expanding the presence of Levia’s seltzers and water-soluble tinctures across our multi-state footprint, while bringing new, innovative form factors to life, like beverage enhancers. With a fast-acting formula and great taste, we believe Levia will be a crucial component in expanding our reach to new and existing consumers who seek a predictable and familiar cannabis experience.”

Levia uses a proprietary technology which provides for rapid onset of the effects of THC, typically 15-20 minutes with lasting effects up to 3 hours, allowing for a more consistent consumption experience compared to many edible products.

The ownership transition was approved by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission on Feb. 10, 2022. Terms of the transaction can be found in the Company’s press release announcing the signing of a definitive agreement, dated Sep. 7, 2021.

Photo: Courtesy of Levia