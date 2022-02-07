Ayr Wellness Opens Dispensary In Tampa, 45th In Florida

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) confirmed the opening of its 45th Florida dispensary, located in South Tampa.

“I’m proud to see our Florida team continue to thoughtfully expand our presence throughout the state, leading with the quality of the locations we are securing and the new stores that we’re building,”Jon Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr stated. “Combined with recent improvements in selection in our stores – Origyn Extracts, Secret Orchard Sun Gems and fruit-forward vapes, Big Pete’s Cookies, and enhanced flower offerings – we feel better than ever about customer experience throughout our 45-store Florida footprint. We still have more to do to realize our full potential, but we’re very excited about progress so far.”

The new dispensary occupies over 3,000 square feet of prime retail space on Kennedy Boulevard, a well-traveled road in the area’s business district surrounded by restaurants and shopping areas. The store will have nine points of sale and feature Ayr’s full line of concentrates, edibles, gummies, vapes, and a selection of high-quality flower, including whole flower and pre-rolls.

In February 2021, Ayr purchased Florida-based Liberty Health Sciences, which included 31 dispensaries across the state. Since then, the company has opened 14 additional locations – bringing the current total to 45 stores.

Earlier this year, Ayr relocated its U.S. headquarters from New York City to Miami, underscoring the company’s commitment to the region.

Photo: Courtesy of Cambridge Jenkins IV on Unsplash