QQQ
+ 7.82
344.01
+ 2.22%
BTC/USD
-24.17
43967.29
-0.0549%
DIA
+ 3.61
339.80
+ 1.05%
SPY
+ 6.68
437.12
+ 1.51%
TLT
-1.03
132.53
-0.78%
GLD
+ 1.28
180.53
+ 0.7%

Why Tilray, Sundial And Canopy Growth Are Seeing High Interest From Retail Investors

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 24, 2022 11:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Tilray, Sundial And Canopy Growth Are Seeing High Interest From Retail Investors

Cannabis companies Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC) are seeing high interest from retail investors as of late Thursday.

What Happened: Tilray and Sundial are the second and eleventh most discussed stocks on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Meanwhile, Tilray and Canopy Growth are trending in the second and third positions respectively on Stocktwits.

See Also: How To Buy Tilray (TLRY) Stock

Why It Matters: Shares of several cannabis companies surged on Thursday after it was reported that the U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on a bill to federally legalize marijuana next week.

The legislation would reportedly remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances.

Cannabis companies emerged as favorites of retail investors last year and were trending on Reddit investor forum r/WallStreetBets, which has 11.8 million members.

Optimism that cannabis reforms would make it easier for these companies to do business has led to a renewed retail-investor interest in these stocks.

Price Action: Tilray shares closed 21.9% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $6.97 and further gained 17.7% in the after-hours session to $8.22, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Sundial shares closed 23.1% higher in the regular trading session at $0.75 and further rose 16.1% in the after-hours session to $0.87.

Canopy Growth shares closed 11.4% higher in the regular trading session at $7.90 and further gained 15.2% in the after-hours session to $9.10.

Read Next: Heavyweight Matchup: Mike Tyson's Tyson 2.0 Premium Cannabis Brand Acquires Majority Stake In Ric Flair Drip, Inc

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cannabis Stocks That Moved On News Federal Legalization Bill Is Heading To House For Vote Next Week

Cannabis Stocks That Moved On News Federal Legalization Bill Is Heading To House For Vote Next Week

The House of Representatives intends to vote on a bill to federally legalize cannabis for the second time in history next week, congressional leadership confirmed. read more
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off

Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off

Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB), Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC), Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: read more

UPDATE: 'Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill Officially Scheduled For House Floor Vote Next Week' -Marijuana Moment Article From ~1 Hour Ago

https://www.marijuanamoment.net/federal-marijuana-legalization-bill-officially-scheduled-for-house-floor-vote-next-week/ read more

Cannabis Stocks Move Higher Amid Report House Rules Committee Has Scheduled A Monday-Afternoon Meeting To Prep Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill For Flor Action

https://twitter.com/tomangell/status/1507068187531223046 read more