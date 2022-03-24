Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off

Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB), Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC), Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON), Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY), are trading higher following a report indicating The House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prepare a federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.

Aurora Cannabis is trading higher by 8.7% at $3.96. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week high of $10.64 and a 52-week low of $2.89

Canopy Growth is trading higher by 8.5% at $7.69. Canopy Growth has a 52-week high of $33.67 and a 52-week low of $5.62

Cronos Group is trading higher by 6.4% at $3.90. Cronos Group has a 52-week high of $9.87 and a 52-week low of $2.96

Sundial Growers is trading higher by 15.5% at $0.70. Sundial Growers has a 52-week high of $1.49 and a 52-week low of $0.40

Tilray is trading higher by 13.3% at $6.48. Tilray has a 52-week high of $24.68 and a 52-week low of $4.78

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.