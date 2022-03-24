Pabst Labs Opens New Cannabis Beverage Facility In Desert Hot Springs, CA

Pabst Labs, a cannabis beverage company, unveiled its brand new manufacturing facility and distribution center in Desert Hot Springs. The new plant was designed and built from the ground up by Pabst Labs, giving the company full control over its manufacturing and packaging processes, and more than tripling its production capabilities.

The Desert Hot Springs headquarters will ensure Pabst Labs has total control of its product, allowing the company to raise the bar on quality, and expand its output and innovation considerably. Pabst Labs’ will also enable other brands to have access to its facility through co-packing relationships, helping raise beverage quality and opportunity across the industry.

The company has been developing the new facility over the last two years, overseen by Pabst Labs Director of Production Chuck Barlick. Pabst Labs’ longstanding background in beverage development, combined with Barlick’s over 20 years of beverage production experience have been bolstered by recruits from some of the world’s most recognized beverage brands creating a team with an unrivaled knowledge base, and an unrivaled facility, in the cannabis beverage industry.

“Leveraging over twenty years of beverage manufacturing experience, the goal while building our factory was to establish a standard for quality and efficiency that would set the bar in all Cannabis infused beverages facilities for years to come. It’s a game changer,” says Barlick. “The new factory in Desert Hot Springs will operate under customary world-class manufacturing practices such as HACCP, SQF, GMPs, Lean Manufacturing and Visual Work Instructions.”

Pabst Labs produces Pabst Blue Ribbon’s 10mg High Seltzer, Not Your Father’s Cannabis-Infused Root Beer, as well as ST IDES Cannabis product lines, including its 100mg infused 4oz shots.