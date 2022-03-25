Open Book Extracts Completes Randomized Controlled Trial Of Rare Cannabinoids For Pain

Open Book Extracts completed its first randomized, controlled trial on rare cannabinoids, with the support of Radicle Science.

Radicle Science conducted a Radicle Discovery study on several OBX formulations. The study was a four-week blinded, randomized, controlled, parallel group comparison of the effects of various cannabinoid formulations on longer-term pain, well-being, and quality of life.

"We are excited to have partnered with OBX to conduct history's largest randomized, controlled trial of cannabinoids for pain, involving nearly 2,000 participants from across the U.S. This groundbreaking study also represents history's first randomized controlled trial on the synergistic impact of rare cannabinoids like CBC and CBG on pain," stated Dr. Jeff Chen, MD/MBA, co-founder and chief executive officer of Southern California-based Radicle Science. "A majority of all phytocannabinoid clinical research has centered around THC, and we are uncovering the untapped potential in the other phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis and hemp plant."

Results from the Radicle-OBX pain study are expected in late April 2022.

In addition, OBX and Radicle Science will launch the first large-scale, blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials on rare cannabinoids including THCV, CBN, CBG, and CBC, to study their effects on energy, focus, appetite, sleep disturbance, stress, and anxiety across more than 10,000 study participants.

"Validating the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids with scientifically-backed research is a source of great pride for our company," stated Dave Neundorfer, chief executive officer, for Roxboro, NC-based OBX.

"We are on a quest to understand the true potential of cannabinoids and thank the Radicle Science team for providing a platform that supports the research that will help transform the CBDindustry. The completion of this study is a key milestone in our research efforts and further demonstrates our commitment to scientific research and development for the cannabinoid industry as a whole."