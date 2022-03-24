Berner's Cookies Expands In Australia Via Partnership With Cannabis Franchisor Releaf Group

Australian cannabis franchise group Releaf Group, has announced its new partnership with cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies.

As part of the agreement, Cookies’ world-renowned cultivars will be available to be dispensed via prescription in Releaf dispensaries Australia wide.

The partnership comes as Releaf founder and CEO Gary Mackenzie looks to expand current service offerings across its established and emerging franchise sites.

With dispensaries currently operating in VIC and recently launching in the QLD market, Releaf plans to expand clinical services nationally within the next 12 months.

“Partnering with Cookies allows Releaf Group to have a greater impact on the Australian cannabis economy, we are honoured to be working alongside a global leader in the cannabis space,” said Gary Mackenzie, founder and CEO of Releaf Group. “Releaf Group will launch dedicated Cookies lifestyle dispensaries and Cookies Corners inside all Releaf Dispensaries across Australia, creating new employment and supporting local cultivation and manufacturing.”

In addition to the new Releaf partnership, Cookies has a branded coffee shop in Amsterdam, Cookies Social Club in Barcelona, and recently opened its first store in Ontario, Canada.

Brainchild of recording artist and entrepreneur Berner (Gilbert Milam), Cookies currently has over 46 retail locations in 4 countries including in 9 states in the U.S., selling lifestyle apparel as well as recreational and medicinal cannabis products as legalizations allow.

“I know Australia has been embracing cannabis for a long time, and with multiple flagship stores with a broad rollout throughout the country, I think the people in Australia will get that genuine experience and quality it deserves. With that being said, I’m getting myself ready for that long flight,” Berner said.

Photo: Courtesy of Michael Fischer from Pexels