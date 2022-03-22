Wynk THC & CBD Infused Seltzers Available In Michigan Via Deal With Ascend Wellness
Wynk THC & Seltzer has announced availability throughout Michigan, via deal with Ascend Wellness Holdings (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH).
Through an exclusive partnership with Ascend, Wynk’s microdose products will be available to recreational and medical consumers in Michigan, Beniznga’s home state.
Featuring all-natural flavors of Juicy Mango, Lime Twist and Black Cherry Fizz, each 8.4 ounce can of Wynk has a 1:1 ratio of 2.5 milligrams of THC and CBD and delivers a light, relaxing buzz that is felt in under fifteen minutes and lasts for around ninety minutes.
“Microdosing a THC and CBD blend is a great way to experience a relaxed feeling, without the more pronounced high associated with other consumption methods,” Casey Parzych, co-founder and president of Wynk, said. “Because Wynk is fast-acting, the consumption feels similar to enjoying alcohol-based hard seltzer, but without the super sweet flavor, alcohol, calories, or hangover.”
Frank Perullo, co-founder and president of Ascend, said that “cannabis beverages are gaining major traction among consumers, making Wynk a great partner to introduce in an expanding market like Michigan. Our team is excited to add Wynk to our portfolio.”
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.