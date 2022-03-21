QQQ
-4.47
355.96
-1.27%
BTC/USD
-375.10
40887.01
-0.9091%
DIA
-1.80
348.99
-0.52%
SPY
-1.65
446.17
-0.37%
TLT
-2.12
135.56
-1.59%
GLD
+ 1.46
177.84
+ 0.81%

Cannabis Co. Jointly Offers Purposeful Marijuana Consumption As Part Of Employee Wellness Benefit Program

byJelena Martinovic
March 21, 2022 10:32 am
Cannabis company Jointly announced its employee wellness benefit that includes coverage for purposeful marijuana consumption.

Reimbursing up to $150 per month for lawful purchases of cannabis products, the benefit sets a new standard for retaining and attracting top talent in the cannabis industry, the software industry, and beyond, the Los Angeles-based company said.

"This new benefit, developed with our legal, tax, and HR advisors, provides employees with a budget to pursue better wellbeing, with the option of including purposeful cannabis consumption," Eric Gutshall, the company's co-founder and CDO, said. "This first of its kind program is not only aligned with Jointly's core mission and beliefs, but also helps break the stigma and start a new conversation around cannabis and wellness."

Jointly’s employees may also choose reimbursement for traditional wellness-related expenses like gym memberships and yoga classes.

Jointly was founded by David Kooi and Eric Gutshall in 2018.

Since launching its consumer app in early 2020, consumers have tracked over 200,000 cannabis experiences and rated tens of thousands of legal cannabis products in pursuit of better well-being and product performance.

“We are on a mission to provide people with the tools, resources, and inspiration to reach their full potential through purposeful cannabis consumption,” David Kooi, CEO and co-founder of Jointly, said.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash

