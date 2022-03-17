Moscow Court Extends Brittney Griner's Russia Detention To May 19, Reports Tass

At least there's news although it's not particularly positive. A Moscow court has extended the arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.

“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19,” the court said.

One of the best players in women’s basketball, Griner was was detained at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge containing cannabis oil in her bags. The charge could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and one of several female players who compete on international teams in the off-season to supplement their incomes, which are a fraction of their male NBA counterparts, has been playing for Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg team since 2014. During the WNBA season, Griner plays with the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner last played for UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 then left the country when the league took a two-week break in early February. She was arrested upon her return to Moscow, which she'd done dozens of time over these past years, but this time it seems she had the bad fortune to return just days after the start of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine-born, retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman told WNYC on Wednesay that Griner was being "held as a hostage" by Russia.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recently joined a growing chorus of family, friends and officials calling for Griner's release though it appears to many that her case has been pushed to the back burner due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Although US Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) noted that there would likely be a very different response if Griner was not a Black female.

It’s unclear how much progress has been made in the case because, according to AP, Griner’s support team has been working behind the scenes to gain her release and declining to talk publicly since her arrest.

“Everyone’s getting the strategy of say less and push more privately behind the scenes,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. ”It’s the strategy you get from the State Department and administration. It’s our No. 1 priority in talking with her agent and strategists.”

The U.S. State Department has been “doing everything we can to support Brittney Griner to support her family, and to work with them to do everything we can, to see that she is treated appropriately and to seek her release,” spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday at a briefing.