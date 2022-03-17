MVIS Launches MVIS North America Cannabis Industry Index

MV Index Solutions GmbH launched the MVIS North America Cannabis Industry Index, which includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from cannabis farming and cannabis-related products, equipment and accessories, distribution and retailing, real estate, including REITs, used for cannabis farming, as well as cannabis-based medical products and pharmaceuticals. Companies must be incorporated and listed in Canada or the U.S.

The MVIS Index is weighted by free float market capitalization and calculated in U.S. dollars as a price and a total return net index, which is reviewed quarterly. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components.

Key Index Features