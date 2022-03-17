Cannabis Wellness Co. Jointly Raises $5M In Seed Funding

Cannabis wellness company Jointly has completed a $5 million round of seed funding to deliver on its goal of helping people discover the benefits of purposeful cannabis consumption.

This first round of outside financing was raised via the sale of convertible promissory notes to private investors.

The proceeds from the offering will be invested to scale Jointly's software and technologies that advance cannabis wellness – benefiting consumers, budtenders, and retailers.

"As the legal cannabis industry grows and becomes increasingly complex, cannabis consumers and patients are looking to consume cannabis with intention and confidence. Jointly provides the tools and data people need to discover their ideal experience," David Kooi, CEO and co-founder of Jointly, said. "If you tried one new legal cannabis product every day starting today, it would take you over 200 years to try them all. How do you choose? Where do you start? How do you incorporate purposeful cannabis consumption into your wellness routine? Jointly is here to help."

About Jointly

Jointly was founded in 2018 by Kooi and Eric Gutshall.

Since launching its consumer app in early 2020, consumers have tracked over 200,000 cannabis experiences and rated tens of thousands of legal cannabis products.

On the Jointly platform, consumers discover products based on authentic ratings from the Jointly community and track their own experiences to improve their results.

Jointly's proprietary product database includes over 3,000 brands and 75,000 products.

Photo Courtesy of Josh Appel on Unsplash