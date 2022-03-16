Wana Brands Quick Technology Changes The Game With Launch Of SPECTRUM Live Rosin Gummies

Wana Brands, among the first cannabis edibles producers in the country and now available in 13 states and nine Canadian provinces, just launched SPECTRUM Live Rosin Gummies in Colorado, available in four distinct flavors. With fast-acting effects, these live rosin gummies are the first of their kind in the cannabis marketplace.

And they come in colorful, story-driven packaging designed to engage consumers. There is also an augmented reality (AR) experience designed by the August Allen agency to complement the live rosin cannabis experience.

“Advances in cannabis research and development are opening new opportunities to create products designed for specific consumer tastes,” said Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands who will speak at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference April 20-21 at the Miami Fountainebleu Hotel.

Fast-Acting And Better For Your Lungs

“Our Quick SPECTRUM Live Rosin Gummies are designed with exploration in mind, allowing adventurous consumers to enjoy the nuanced, full-spectrum effects of the living cannabis plant in a familiar gummie format. SPECTRUM Live Rosin Gummies are enhanced with our Quick technology making them the first fast-acting live rosin gummie on the market providing Delta-9-THC effects," Whiteman said. "This combination of Delta-9 and live rosin produces an edible with the effects of smoking without inhaling any smoke into your lungs.”

Wana SPECTRUM Live Rosin Gummies are made using only first press live rosin made from fresh-frozen top-shelf flower, not trim. Each package features a kaleidoscope-like image on top to spark fun and creativity, along with characters on the packaging that come alive through the access of a QR code.

Available flavors include Tropical Smoothie, Citrus Sorbet, Watermelon Slushy and Berry Gelato.