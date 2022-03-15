QQQ
Female-Founded Marijuana Brand Miss Grass Rebrands Its Cannabis Line, Announces Five New SKUs

byJelena Martinovic
March 15, 2022 10:34 am
Female-Founded Marijuana Brand Miss Grass Rebrands Its Cannabis Line, Announces Five New SKUs

Miss Grass, a female-founded and community-driven cannabis brand announced a full-scale rebrand of its premium cannabis line.

In tandem with Women's History Month, Miss Grass will introduce new, design-driven and effects-led packaging across its THC and hemp offerings, as well as five new SKUs.

Through the rebrand, Miss Grass aims to further empower all consumers to make confident and informed decisions to enhance their well-being through cannabis products.

The rebrand features updated packaging with a new MG icon and color-coded jars, doob tubes, boxes and sachets to signify each of Miss Grass' carefully selected strains and the effects and emotions they elicit.

Strains include:

  • Fast Times (Blood Orange; Sativa Dominant; Bloom + Play)
  • Quiet Times (Sapphire Blue; Indica Dominant; Restore + Anchor)
  • All Times (Lilac Purple; Hybrid; Harmony + Flow)

The offering also includes Half Times Minis pre-rolls, a true, 1:1 THC:CBD for a casual and balanced high, signified with Cloud Pink and available throughout California.

"As educated and helpful as budtenders can be, it is important for consumers to be able to advocate for their individual health and well-being, particularly women who are often overlooked," Kate Miller, co-founder and CEO of Miss Grass, said. "Through a mix of informative packaging and color psychology, our rebrand reflects Miss Grass' mission to educate, equip and empower our community with resources that help them live vibrantly and consume consciously."

In addition, Miss Grass has also launched Slims, slender reusable doob tubes containing two .5g pre-rolls, and Sparks, pocket-sized sachets containing two .3g pre-rolls.

Slims and Sparks are available in either classic strains or infused with THCA diamonds, Miss Grass' first infused product offerings.

From March 15 to 31, one dollar from every Flower and Mini purchase will be donated to the Women's Prison Association, which empowers women impacted by incarceration to redefine their lives with resources and opportunities related to housing, career, healthcare and more.

Photo: Courtesy of Miss Grass

