California's Dept. Of Cannabis Control Launches CannaConnect: A Post-Licensure Resource Hub

The Department of Cannabis Control launched a new resource to connect California’s cannabis license holders to the people and tools they need to thrive in the state’s legal cannabis market. The resource – CannaConnect – is aimed at helping license holders navigate the state’s regulated cannabis market and maintain compliance.

Though still in its infancy, CannaConnect will continuously develop new resources, such as the “You’re Licensed: Now What?” and “What to Expect When You’re Inspected” fact sheets, as well as improve existing materials that provide guidance on compliance.

Recognizing that each licensee is as unique and diverse as the market itself, and to ensure that the effort is reflective of licensees' needs, DCC is asking all those involved in California’s cannabis market – from licensees to attorneys and consultants – to fill out a comprehensive survey to share their challenges and opportunities for new resources to support their business.

“A strong legal cannabis industry is good for all Californians, and DCC applauds the thousands of legal operators who help ensure the safety and longevity of California’s growing legal industry,” said Nicole Elliott, DCC Director. “We know entering the regulated market can be overwhelming, complex and challenging, but DCC is here to help. We want licensees to succeed, and CannaConnect represents a dedicated way to reach cannabis license holders by providing them with tools and resources to support the operation of a compliant business.”

CannaConnect will serve as a one-stop shop for cannabis businesses to find the information, resources and support they need at each stage of the regulatory process – from initial licensure to subsequently remaining in compliance.

CannaConnect offers simple informational materials on the processes mandated by the state for cannabis businesses, from applying a unique identifier tag and using California’s Track-and-Trace system to preparing for site inspections, understanding regulatory compliance requirements and much more.

DCC also released new resources today to assist provisional licensees as they transition into annual licensure, including two handouts, “Provisional License Requirements” and “Key Dates for Provisional Licensees,” and a web page describing the CEQA review process for cannabis businesses.