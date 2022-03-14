QQQ
AWH Releases Its 2021 Environmental, Social, And Governance Metrics

byVuk Zdinjak
March 14, 2022 10:08 am
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) released its 2021 environmental, social and governance metrics, aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board framework.

"We are proud to release our inaugural ESG report, which highlights our disclosure of SASB metrics, our pledge to eight of the United Nations' sustainable development goals, and our commitment to social justice; diversity and inclusion; corporate governance; and sustainable business practices," stated Abner Kurtin, founder, and CEO of AWH. "Social equity and governance have both been core tenants of our philosophy since the inception of AWH, and we are thrilled to expand our focus to prioritize environmental sustainability and ESG disclosure."

Key takeaways from the report include:

  • Establishment of employee resource groups: AWH has launched 2 ERGs: 'Women in Leadership' and 'LGBTQIA+'. AWH is launching the 'Black and Brown' resource group later this month and is looking to expand the program further. AWH has more than 100 participants in the voluntary, employee-led ERGs, which are designed to foster a diverse, inclusive workplace aligned with AWH's organizational mission, values, goals, business practices, and objectives.

  • Launch of the Ascend Foundation, a nonprofit organization that will support organizations that demand justice and help diversify the cannabis industry.

  • Disclosure of gender and ethnic diversity data to increase transparency and encourage the achievement of AWH's commitment to reaching parity across all levels.

  • Support of expungement clinics: AWH has contributed funds to the Continuing Legal Education institute, which seeks to educate attorneys interested in learning the ins and outs of the expungement process.

  • Use of biodegradable packaging for the second phase of its new product line—Simply Herb.

  • Disclosure of marketing practices to improve the transparency of techniques used to market to those ages 21 and older.

 

 

