Fluence Launches SPYDR Fang To Help Improve Professional Performance For Craft Cannabis Cultivation

Fluence by OSRAM, a global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, launched the latest luminaire in its SPYDR series: SPYDR Fang. Designed specifically for the retail buyer, SPYDR Fang is built with Fluence’s trusted, research-backed and science-led engineering leveraged by commercial growers throughout the world.

SPYDR Fang delivers a 1,600 μmol/s photosynthetic photon flux (PPF) output ideal for full-cycle cannabis cultivation, includes a 0% to 100% dimmer for easy control, and leverages Fluence’s proprietary PhysioSpec™ BROAD R4 spectrum for rapid growth and complete, efficient plant development.

“Craft growers and home hobbyists can leverage SPYDR Fang to achieve expert plant performance in a variety of cultivation environments,” stated David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “The SPYDR series has always been designed for easy installation right out of the box, and SPYDR Fang provides an equally seamless, plug-and-play functionality. The solution harnesses years of commercial cannabis cultivation research and insight into a value-optimized top light available at retailers and distributors throughout the world.”

With greater control, SPYDR Fang delivers the precision and uniformity growers need to increase yields and produce higher-quality plants. SPYDR Fang is available through Fluence’s extensive network of retail partners and distributors.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire