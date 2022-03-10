Branded Legacy Reports 78% Growth, CBD Beverages And Products On The Rise

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures announced a 78% growth in sales over November and December 2021 sales.

Branded Legacy reports January and February 2022 sales grew 78% over the previous two months – November and December 2021. February 2022 sales have been the highest of the 4 months with a 39% growth over January 2022 numbers. These trends are the result of the Company's sales team aggressively expanding its customer base.

The Company continues to make strides in revenue growth, new accounts and reorders. The sales team is making progress daily in the target markets of Orlando, South Florida and Gainesville.

"Every day, something new and exciting is happening. We are having meetings with potential distributors, wholesalers, and vendors that could lead to opportunities for new products, lower costs, and more sales. We are following our plan and anticipate a pop in growth very soon," said Matthew Nichols, VP of Branded Legacy.

