Item 9 Labs Launches Reg A+ Public Offering With Maximum Proceeds Of $67.2M

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:INLB) launched its global streamlined Regulation A, Tier 2 public offering for unaccredited and accredited investors. Now anyone can become a shareholder in Item 9 Labs Corp., which includes the national dispensary franchise, Unity Rd. and cannabis brand Item 9 Labs.

The company is offering 28 million units each comprised of one share and one-half of one warrant. Upon the exercise of all warrants, the offering has maximum proceeds of $67.2 million.

The complexities of operating a cannabis business make it difficult for small, independent dispensaries to understand and stay on top of all the varying regulations and everyday challenges of managing and operating a compliant and successful dispensary.

The company's offering is set to accelerate the solution. Promoted under its "Keep Cannabis Local" campaign, this funding round offers the opportunity to invest in cannabis entrepreneurship, keeping the door to cannabis ownership open to industry newcomers and existing operators alike.

Unity Rd. shops are rolling out state-by-state, community-by-community, and keeping dispensary ownership in the hands of local entrepreneurs nationwide. The franchise provides a viable opportunity for industry newcomers and small, locally owned and operated dispensaries to compliantly thrive, thanks to the robust backing and support of a national franchise.

Unity Rd. offers direct access to the buying power, resources and supportive network normally reserved for multi-unit cannabis operators – empowering local, independents to confidently run their business.

