QQQ
+ 11.55
311.80
+ 3.57%
BTC/USD
+ 3489.37
42220.00
+ 9.01%
DIA
+ 8.20
318.34
+ 2.51%
SPY
+ 12.14
404.11
+ 2.92%
TLT
-0.65
138.42
-0.47%
GLD
-5.95
197.46
-3.11%

Item 9 Labs Launches Reg A+ Public Offering With Maximum Proceeds Of $67.2M

byVuk Zdinjak
March 9, 2022 12:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Item 9 Labs Launches Reg A+ Public Offering With Maximum Proceeds Of $67.2M

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:INLB) launched its global streamlined Regulation A, Tier 2 public offering for unaccredited and accredited investors. Now anyone can become a shareholder in Item 9 Labs Corp., which includes the national dispensary franchise, Unity Rd. and cannabis brand Item 9 Labs.

The company is offering 28 million units each comprised of one share and one-half of one warrant. Upon the exercise of all warrants, the offering has maximum proceeds of $67.2 million.

The complexities of operating a cannabis business make it difficult for small, independent dispensaries to understand and stay on top of all the varying regulations and everyday challenges of managing and operating a compliant and successful dispensary.

The company's offering is set to accelerate the solution. Promoted under its "Keep Cannabis Local" campaign, this funding round offers the opportunity to invest in cannabis entrepreneurship, keeping the door to cannabis ownership open to industry newcomers and existing operators alike.

Unity Rd. shops are rolling out state-by-state, community-by-community, and keeping dispensary ownership in the hands of local entrepreneurs nationwide. The franchise provides a viable opportunity for industry newcomers and small, locally owned and operated dispensaries to compliantly thrive, thanks to the robust backing and support of a national franchise.

Unity Rd. offers direct access to the buying power, resources and supportive network normally reserved for multi-unit cannabis operators – empowering local, independents to confidently run their business.

Item 9 Labs Corp. chief franchise officer, Mike Weinberger, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Success Stories Startups Small Business Markets

Related Articles

Item 9 Revenue Grows 104% YoY To $6.2M In Q1, Continues To Ramp Up Operations In Arizona & Nevada

Item 9 Revenue Grows 104% YoY To $6.2M In Q1, Continues To Ramp Up Operations In Arizona & Nevada

Vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) reported operating and financial results for the first quarter for its fiscal year 2022 which ended December 31, 2021. read more
Unity Rd. Expects Record Growth In 2022 With Eight New Partners & Brand Across Six New States

Unity Rd. Expects Record Growth In 2022 With Eight New Partners & Brand Across Six New States

Unity Rd., the cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) said that following a successful year of eight signed agreements for expansion into six new states, it’s well-positioned to build off this performance in an optimistic 2022. read more
Item 9 Labs Acquires Cannabis Dispensary In Adams County, Colorado

Item 9 Labs Acquires Cannabis Dispensary In Adams County, Colorado

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) has closed its acquisition of an existing dispensary license and storefront in Adams County, Colorado. Located at 6101 N. Washington St. in Denver, this will be the first corporate-owned shop under the Unity Rd. brand. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Acreage, Harborside, Item 9, Halo Collective, TerrAscend, Flora Growth, PathogenDx

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Acreage, Harborside, Item 9, Halo Collective, TerrAscend, Flora Growth, PathogenDx

BioTech Co. PathogenDx Strengthens Executive Team Biotechnology company, PathogenDx has bolstered its strategic advisory group and senior leadership team with the appointments of several highly experienced executives who will bring their expertise to the company. The new leadership appointments include: read more