Real Brands Expands Into EU Via Strategic Partnership With Hungary-Based Hemp Distributor

Real Brands Inc. (OTCQB:RLBD) has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Karanten Ltd. of Budapest, Hungary.

Karanten’s initial product launch will feature Real Brands’ WA line of CBD-infused cosmetics and topicals.

Why It Matters?

The strategic partnership marks the first expansion of Real Brands into the EU market.

Thom Kidrin, Real Brands President and CEO, expects that the deal would enhance profit margins.

“Real Brands has been developing new product lines and brands, as well as establishing distribution relationships designed to drive increased shareholder value and provide the public with an opportunity to participate in the growing global hemp-derived CBD market as customers and shareholders,” he explained.

Tamas Doffek, a co-founder of Karanten, shared Kidrin’s enthusiasm.

“Real Brands has been at the forefront of hemp extraction and CBD-infused products since 2017,” Doffek, said. “As an early entrant into this market, Real Brands has invaluable insight and expertise in formulations and brand development that can leapfrog us forward in delivering tried and true products, as the EU has just recently approved the introduction of Hemp and CBD products.”

What’s Next?

Doffek added that “shortly after our rollout of Real Brands’ WA line of cosmetics and topicals, we plan to expand with Real Brand’s new PHAZE line of sports wellness products in the second quarter of 2022. We look forward to a profitable alliance.”

Photo: Courtesy of Rick Proctor on Unsplash